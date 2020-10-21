STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seized goods: SDMs ordered to speed up process

Delhi government has directed all SDMs to dedicate a day in a month for certification

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To speed up the disposal of seized items, the Delhi government has directed all the sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) to start clearing pendency of certification process.

As per an order issued by the revenue department, SDMs in all districts have been directed to dedicate a day every month for disposing of the applications filed for certification of seized goods so that the items can be disposed of quickly and government can pay rent of the storehouses where these goods are stored. 

“Earlier, this power to certify the inventory of the seized goods was vested with the executive magistrate of the district, but now the responsibility has been given to the SDM,” said a Delhi government official at the district level. Under Section 11O (1B) of the Customs Act, 1962, the certification process plays a very important role. After an item is seized by the authorities, they have to prepare an inventory with details relating to the description of the seized items, their quality, quantity, country of origin and other relevant information. Without these details, the disposal cannot take place.  

“All sub-divisional magistrates of Revenue Department are directed to devote a fixed day at least once a month for disposing of the applications filed under Section 110(1B) of the Customs Act, 1962, to enable saving precious government revenue as well as to solve the imminent storage constraints of DRI,” said the order. 

“Early disposal not only saves the goods from deterioration in value and quality but also saves the exchequer precious amounts of money that is paid in rent to the warehouses,” it further stated. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had written to Delhi’s Chief Secretary Vijay Dev earlier this month. The agency also stated in its letter to that despite “consistent efforts”, several applications for certifications were pending at government offices. 

