Delhi air pollution: Govt urges people to turn off engine at traffic signals

Environment Minister launches ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign to curb pollution

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:14 AM

Delhi traffic

Traffic congestion at ITO during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Wednesday launched its ‘Red light on, Engine off’ which aims to reduce the air pollution in the national capital by 15-20 per cent this winter season. Kickstarting the 26-day campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the people of the city to act responsibly and stop burning fuel at traffic signals.

“This campaign is to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi. About one crore vehicles are registered in Delhi.  On average, these vehicles burn fuel at traffic red lights for about 15 to 20 minutes every day. The purpose of the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign is to stop fuel burning from vehicles standing at the traffic signals,” said Rai who visited the ITO intersection along with volunteers to launch the campaign.

READ| Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload

He gave a flower to a commuter while requesting him to turn off the engine of his car. “If the city’s two crore population joins this campaign and does its bit, then we can reduce around 15-20 per cent pollution from vehicles,” he said. On day one of the campaign, civil defence volunteers were seen standing with placards at various red lights across the city, requesting drivers to switch off their engines when the vehicle is in stationary mode. 

According to the government, nearly 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been deployed on the ground in collaboration with traffic police at 100 major traffic signals of the city. The civil defence volunteers will spread awareness among people at the traffic signals from 8 am to 8 pm.

In order to garner support for the campaign, the government has written to MLAs and MPs to join the awareness drive and will be taking help from various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) also in the coming days. The campaign will continue till November 15.  

