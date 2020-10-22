STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Editors Guild of India condemns police attack on Caravan journalist

The association demanded strict action from the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police Commissioner against police officials involved in the assault. 

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Media freedom, press freedom, freedom of press

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Editors Guild of India condemned the attack on a journalist who was reporting on the alleged rape and murder of a teenaged Dalit girl in north Delhi. The association demanded strict action from the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police Commissioner against police officials involved in 
the assault. 

The Guild said in a statement that it was dismayed at the brazen attack by a Delhi Police official on Ahan Penkar of The Caravan magazine while he was outdoors performing his duty as a journalist. This was the fourth journalist from The Caravan magazine who has been attacked over the last two months in the national capital.

“The teenaged girl’s family and some student activists had organised a protest outside the Model Town police station. The police detained the protestors Penkar even when he was performing his professional duty. Despite displaying his press credentials, Penkar was slapped, kicked and detained by the police for four hours.

His phone was seized and his reported material including photographs were deleted,” said the statement by the association after the attack. “The egregious assault on The Caravan reporter violates constitutional principles and the media’s right to report freely.

EGI demands strict action from the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police Commissioner against police officials involved in this assault so that such incidents do not take place in the future. Also, it should instruct halting of any case against the journalist,” added the statement by the association. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Editors Guild of India Caravan
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp