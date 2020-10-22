STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ensure strict compliance to all SOPs: Delhi govt

Assistant commissioner (enforcement) has been asked to deploy teams to check compliance to SOPs at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants.

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purpose. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s excise department has directed clubs, hotels, liquor shops and restaurants to ensure strict compliance to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Assistant commissioner (enforcement) has been asked to deploy teams to check compliance to SOPs at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants. An official said the department was taking action against those not following Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“All licensees of the excise department, GNCT of Delhi are hereby directed to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour i.e wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing and other relevant directions contained in the SOPs by their employees and their customers in letter and spirit at the licensed premises,” the department said in an order.

Last month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued SOPs while allowing reopening of hotels, clubs and restaurants with only 50 per cent of the approved seating capacity. According to the SOPs, no standing customer has to be served liquor and all establishments also have to ensure provision for sanitiser dispenser and thermal scanning at the entrance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp