General seats full in most Delhi University colleges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University closed admissions to various undergraduate (UG) courses under the second cut-off on Wednesday. The seats in most of the popular courses are now filled for the Unreserved (UR) category.

The most opted courses like BCom (Honors), BA Economics, BA Political Sciences, BA English, BA History, BSc Physics, BSc Chemistry, BSc Mathematics will be closed in about 90 per cent colleges for students from the general category.

“Most seats are full in UR category. There will be a third cut-off in some courses with a drop of 0.25 to one per cent. Some courses may see a drop up to two per cent also,” said an official. Some colleges have also observed over admissions in many courses. According to the Delhi University, a total number of 62,172 students applied under the second cut off, out of which 7,546 admissions have been approved and 15,698 have paid the fees. There are about 70,000 seats for UG courses in 71 colleges of DU.

Due to the online admissions, most colleges have not seen many withdrawals this year. SCCC received 575 applications for BCom (H), of which 330 have been approved and 295 have paid fees. It received 204 applications for BA (H) Economics, approved 135, and 109 have paid fees. “The entry has been closed for applying for admissions under second cut off but the students are still paying fees and the last date of payment of fees is Friday. The final data will be analysed after that,” SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur said.

Hindu College closed admissions in many courses like english, history, hindi, sanskrit, chemistry, physics and zoology for the UR category. “Seats in most courses are filled except economics,” said Principal Anju Srivastava. Miranda College approved 300 admissions in the second cut-off. “Except for geography, sociology and political science, most courses will remain open for the third list with marginal decrease. The picture will be clearer once all payment are made,” said Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Principal, Miranda House.

Ambedkar University second cut-off released

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its second cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses on Wednesday with the highest cut-off being 98.25 per cent for psychology for aspirants from outside the national capital. The candidates from Delhi will need 97 per cent marks for admission in psychology. For BA (H) English, the cut-off for Delhi-based candidates is 95.25 per cent while candidates from outside the national capital need 95.75 per cent. For BBA, the cut-off for Delhi-based and outside Delhi candidates is 94.25 and 95.25 per cent, respectively. For BA (H) Economics, cut-offs are 95.25 and 96.25, respectively.

AUD reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside the city.

Admissions

Applied 62,172

Approved 7,546

Fee Paid 15,698