STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Keep watch on bullies to stop child abuse in care homes: Govt

The superintendents or in-charge of all child care homes have also been issued a list of dos and don’ts to deal with abuse cases. 

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing concern over child sexual abuse cases, the women and child development (WCD) department of the Delhi government has issued directions to heads of all child care institutions to conduct regular orientation of their staff and inmates, safety audit, and installation of CCTV cameras to prevent such incidents. 

Dr Rashmi Singh, director of the department, has also ordered to segregate bullies and ‘dominating’ inmates and provide regular counselling to them. The superintendents or in-charge of all child care homes have also been issued a list of dos and don’ts to deal with abuse cases. 

“To prevent the incidents of sexual assaults and sexual abuse in the child care institutions, superintendents are hereby directed to ensure dos and don’ts, which shall be adopted for supportive behavior towards child victims,” said the order issued by the department on Tuesday.

There are 101 child care homes including 78 centres being managed by different NGOs in the national capital, where hundreds of children up to the age of 18 years are provided care and protection. The government runs 23 such facilities. 

“Children who are dominating and bullying should be identified to provide regular counseling and kept on a close watch or be segregated, if needed, so that they don’t harm fellow residents,” the order said. The heads and in-charge of the centres have also been directed to be more proactive and interactive to win the trust of the children so that they can address any issue conveyed by the inmates. 

The welfare officers, counselors, or mental health experts have also been instructed to report sexual abuse incidents to the concerned authorities within a ‘strict time frame’. “Mental health units attached to child care institutions (CCI) shall deal with sexual assault in a proactive manner and provide regular counseling and report to the department if anything untoward is seen immediately. If needed, psychological and psychiatric treatment must be taken on record.

Ensure that staff posted at CCIs is more vigilant to avert such incidents,” read the order. All CCIs have also been asked to organise regular orientation sessions with the children on good touch and bad touch and conduct safety audits including staff and infrastructure.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child abuse crime against children
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp