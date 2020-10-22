STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for raping foreign national in Delhi's Karol Bagh

The Delhi police brought the accused to the national capital from Jaipur for their investigation in the Karol Bagh rape case, and placed him under arrest.

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:49 PM

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a foreign national in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The man was arrested by the Jaipur police last month after two other foreign nationals accused him of raping them in Rajasthan's capital.

The Delhi police brought the accused to the national capital from Jaipur for their investigation in the Karol Bagh rape case, and placed him under arrest.

The accused is a resident of Kolkata in West Bengal, and is proficient in 11-12 languages.

He lured women to work with him under the garb of either an e-commerce businessman or somebody who runs an NGO, police said.

The victim who was allegedly raped in Delhi, is a resident of the United Kingdom, and came in contact with the accused via Facebook.

She had come to India a couple of months back.

"In September, a 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Karol Bagh police station where she alleged that the accused had raped her in a hotel in the national capital," a senior Delhi Police officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections was registered.

The Jaipur police said another UK woman and one from Portugal had lodged separate FIRs at Nizamuddin police station in Delhi, accusing the man of allegedly raping them in Jaipur.

While one case was transferred to Jaipur's Vidhayakpuri police station, the other was sent to city's Sadar police station, according to the SHO of Jaipur's Sadar police station, Prithivipal Singh.

Jaipur police said the accused was arrested on September 30 from Mumbai.

Comments

