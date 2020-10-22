Over 5000 Delhi metro commuters fined for Covid-19 violations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 5,180 passengers of Delhi Metro were penalised for Rs200 each for creating nuisance inside the metro premises after being pointed out for not covering face with mask or wearing it incorrectly, officials said on Wednesday.

These penalties were imposed by authorities during a special drive conducted from September 11-30.

The Metro resumed full operations from September 12 and since then people have broadly co-operated with the DMRC and followed all new travel protocols.

However, there have been violation of norms by many commuters reported in September. “Under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act, 2002, as many as 5,181 passengers were penalised for Rs 200 each for creating nuisance inside metro premises on being pointed out for not wearing masks or wearing improperly, through a special drive conducted from September 11-30,” a senior official said.

He said 13 cases of spitting were also reported.’ “Social distancing was broadly found to be followed by passengers. Around 7,500 people were also counselled to adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks properly for their own and everyone else’s safety,” the official said.

