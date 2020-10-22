STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 5000 Delhi metro commuters fined for Covid-19 violations

These penalties were imposed by authorities during a special drive conducted from September 11-30.

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 5,180 passengers of Delhi Metro were penalised for Rs200 each for creating nuisance inside the metro premises after being pointed out for not covering face with mask or wearing it incorrectly, officials said on Wednesday.

These penalties were imposed by authorities during a special drive conducted from September 11-30.
The Metro resumed full operations from September 12 and since then people have broadly co-operated with the DMRC and followed all new travel protocols.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

However, there have been violation of norms by many commuters reported in September. “Under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act, 2002, as many as 5,181 passengers were penalised for Rs 200 each for creating nuisance inside metro premises on being pointed out for not wearing masks or wearing improperly, through a special drive conducted from September 11-30,” a senior official said.

He said 13 cases of spitting were also reported.’ “Social distancing was broadly found to be followed by passengers. Around 7,500 people were also counselled to adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks properly for their own and everyone else’s safety,” the official said.

Violators imposed Rs 200 fine
During the special drive conducted by Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) officials in September, each violator was penalised Rs 200 each for creating nuisance on the metro premises

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp