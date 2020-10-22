STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'We are tired': Resident doctors of NDMC hospitals protest at Jantar Mantar over salary dues

Wearing masks, doctors from Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital held placards and appealed to higher authorities to intervene and resolve the crisis.

Published: 22nd October 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Resident Doctor Association members of Hindu Rao Hospital during a protest, demanding to clear their outstanding remuneration, at Jantar Mantar

Resident Doctor Association members of Hindu Rao Hospital during a protest, demanding to clear their outstanding remuneration, at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sporting black armbands and shouting slogans, several resident doctors of a few hospitals run by the North Delhi civic body staged a protest over salary dues at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

Wearing masks, doctors from Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital held placards and appealed to higher authorities to intervene and resolve the crisis.

Recently, several resident doctors of the three facilities had held a protest at Jantar Mantar followed by a candle light march.

"We are tired of raising this issue, but still no resolution is in sight. We should be in hospitals now. We have no option but to press for our demands. We want our due salaries, it is our basic right," said Abhimanyu Sardana, the president of RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital.

ALSO READ | Amid doctors' protests, Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital removed from list of designated COVID-19 facilities

The members of the Resident Doctors' Association of the Hindu Rao Hospital have been protesting for the past several days and had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking release of salaries due for the past three months.

Resident doctors of the Kasturba Hospital are also agitating over their pending salaries too.

Jyotsana Prakash, a resident doctor at Hindu Rao Hospital, who joined the protest, said, "Some of us might even sit on hunger strike from today. Final decision is yet to be made by the association".

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash recently had said that salary has been released for resident doctors for the "month of July".

The BJP, which controls the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and the ruling AAP have sought to blame each other for the situation.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctors Protest COVID 19
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp