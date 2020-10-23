STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

35 more COVID-19 deaths in Delhi take toll to 6,163; infection tally up to 3.44 lakh

Thirty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,163, according to the latest bulletin.

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purpose. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said.

The fresh cases came out of the 58,770 tests conducted the previous day.

Thirty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,163, according to the latest bulletin. The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 25,237 from 24,217 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,44,318, the bulletin added.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 2,766 from 2,714 on Wednesday. The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.61 percent while the recovery rate was over 90 percent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.79 percent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a review meeting with all district magistrates on the COVID-19 situation.

According to the bulletin, 10,626 beds out of a total of 15,742 beds in COVID hospitals are vacant.

It said 928 beds in COVID care centers are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travelers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 41,975 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat test figures were 16,795 in all adding to 58,770, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was over 2.21 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 42 lakh.

The bulletin said 3,12,918 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had started to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation rose to 14,979 compared to 14,227 the previous day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp