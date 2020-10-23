DTC buses to have display boards showing seat availability

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure social distancing and control the crowds at bus stations, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to display seat availability on each bus for the convenience of its hundreds of its commuters.

“The conductors will display a board from the side window with the information on seats available or not available, as per the position at that time,” said a DTC official. The bus conductors will be issued two A-4 size placards/ boards to display the information on ‘Seats Available’ and ‘Seats Not Available’.

The seat availability board will be in green colour and the non-availability board will be in red colour. The conductor will display the placards/ boards to the passengers when the bus arrives at a bus stop, said an official. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 people are allowed to travel in a bus. But the commuters just rush to board the buses without maintaining distance and flout all rules, the official added.