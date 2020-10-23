STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Metro starts tunnel work on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor 

These tunnels will be located between the Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension stations of the corridor.

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro resumption

A commuter waits for a metro train at Rajouri Garden station following resumption of metro services on the Blue and Pink Line in a graded manner in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the first ever lowering work on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at Vikaspuri on the Janakpuri West—RK Ashram Marg of Phase IV corridor. As part of this tunnelling drive, two tunnels (for up and down movement) of a length of 1.4 kilometres will be bored between Vikaspuri and Krishna Park Extension.  

These tunnels will be located between the Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension stations of the corridor. The tunnelling will start from Vikaspuri area in continuation of the Magenta line tunnel that has been already constructed for the presently operational Botanical Garden – Janakpuri West corridor.

The tunnelling work with the TBM is expected to start next month, after the lowering and assembling of the giant 73-metre-long machine is completed, said DMRC official. The tunnel will be constructed approximately at a depth of 14 to 16 metres. About 2,040 concrete rings will be installed in these tunnels.”
Each tunnel will have an inner diameter of 5.8 metres.

The entire tunnelling work on this stretch is expected to be completed in about 15 months. The alignment of the tunnel will be along the Outer Ring Road,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (ED) of Corporate Communication, DMRC. 

A TBM, is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross-section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They can be designed to bore through anything from hard rock to sand. TBMs have revolutionised the way tunnelling work is done all over the world as now tunnels can be bored without disturbing the buildings and other structures on the surface.

TBMs are especially useful for underground tunnelling work in congested urban areas. DMRC has been using TBMs for its tunnelling work since Phase I. In Phase III, when about 50km of underground sections were built, about 30 TBMs were pressed into service in the national capital, said DMRC official. 

Metro’s phase IV
The Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor will have underground sections of 7.74 kilometres in total. About 27 kilometres of underground lines will be constructed in the corridor under Metro’s phase-IV

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMRC Delhi Metro
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp