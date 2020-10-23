STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Treat as representation plea to stop bursting of crackers, burning effigies: HC to AAP government, CPCB

The court also directed them to keep in mind the Supreme Court's directions on the issue while deciding the representation.

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the AAP government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to treat a plea seeking a ban on the bursting of crackers and the burning of Ravana effigies as a representation.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the Delhi government's Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CPCB to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The court also directed them to keep in mind the Supreme Court's directions on the issue while deciding the representation.

With these directions, the bench disposed of the plea by lawyers Chetan Hasija and Sahil Sharma, who wanted that the DDMA and the CPCB be issued instructions to prohibit the burning of effigies and bursting of crackers in the city to prevent any increase in air pollution levels in the prevailing pandemic situation.

They had also sought a ban on sale of effigies and crackers in the national capital.

The lawyers contended in their plea that Delhi was "already witnessing a surge in pollution levels since September 25 due to ongoing practices of stubble burning and hence, the situation is getting alarming keeping in mind the pandemic".

"Apart from stubble burning, Delhi experiences degradation of air quality because of the burning of effigies and crackers during October and November due to the holy festivals of Dussehra and Diwali," the plea said.

However, as the petitioners had not moved any representation before any authorities, the court directed that their plea be treated as one and a decision be taken on the issues raised by them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Central Pollution Control Board Delhi High Court
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp