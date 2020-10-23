Unpaid resident doctors continue agitation in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sporting black armbands and shouting slogans, several resident doctors of hospitals run by the North Delhi civic body staged a protest over salary dues at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

Wearing masks, doctors from Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital held placards and appealed to higher authorities to intervene and resolve the crisis.

Recently, several resident doctors of the facilities had held a protest at Jantar Mantar followed by a candlelight march. “We ate tired of raising this issue, but still no resolution is in sight. We should be in hospitals now. We have no option but to press for our demands.

We want our due salaries, it is our basic right,” said Abhimanyu Sardana, president, Hindu Rao Hospital RDA. The members of the RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital have been protesting for the past several days and had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking the release of salaries due for the past three months.

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital are agitating over their pending salaries too. Jyotsana Prakash, a resident doctor at Hindu Rao, who joined the protest, said, “Some of us might even sit on hunger strike from today. ”

Police appeal to defer plans for organising protests

Delhi Police appealed to people to defer any plans for organising protests, dharnas or rallies in the city till the time prohibitory orders issued by the DDMA are in force. The police also warned of action against those violating these orders.