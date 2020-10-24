STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Anti-pollution drive getting positive response: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai

A total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be standing with placards, asking commuters to switch off engines of their vehicles, at these signals.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

AAP workers along with Civil Defence volunteers takes part in 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to tackle air pollution in New Delhi

AAP workers along with Civil Defence volunteers takes part in 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to tackle air pollution in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  People are enthusiastically supporting the Delhi government's "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign which will be spread across the entire city in the coming week, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

On the third day of the campaign, Rai, who visited the Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy Road crossing along with councillors, said, October 26 onwards the initiative will spread across all 70 constituencies by MLAs and on November 2, it will be implemented in 272 wards to reach as many people as possible.

"Today councillors spread awareness at Barakhamba Road signal. We can see the enthusiasm in people of Delhi. On October 26, MLAs will take the initiative to all 70 constituencies. On November 2, this campaign will be implemented in 272 wards to reach and include as many people as possible," Rai said. 

Elaborating on other measures being taken to control pollution, he said that Delhi Pollution Control Board is closely monitoring 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi and bio-decomposers have already been sprayed in 1000 acre of farm lands. "People are enthusiastic and are becoming a part of this campaign. It is spreading in the city at a good pace," Rai said.

The AAP government’s campaign, which will go on till November 15, aims to spread awareness at 100 traffic signals. A total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be standing with placards, asking commuters to switch off engines of their vehicles, at these signals.

Rai, who launched the campaign on October 21 asking people to turn off their vehicles at the red light, had appealed to actively participate in the fight against pollution. He had said that Delhi’s vehicular pollution can be reduced by 15-20 per cent if commuters turn off their vehicle engines while waiting at traffic signals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Gopal Rai Barakhamba Road Red Light On Gaadi Off AAP Delhi pollution
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp