Decomposed body of Delhi man who went missing last month found hanging in room

The man had gone missing on September 28 but despite all efforts, he could not be traced. He left his phone, wallet and other belongings at his house, police said.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

hanging

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The decomposed of a 23-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of a room situated on the roof of a bank, nearly a month after he went missing from his house in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Saturday.

Sahil Kumar worked at a garment shop in Jaipur and lived with his parents in the same vicinity of Badarpur from where his body was recovered, they said.

The man had gone missing on September 28 but despite all efforts, he could not be traced. He left his phone, wallet and other belongings at his house, police said.

On Wednesday, one of the bank staff was asked to check the satellite TV system in a room situated on the roof of the bank. When he entered the room, he saw a man's body hanging from the ceiling, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said, "On Wednesday, we got a call from SBI bank manager that a body was found hanging on their rooftop.

"Our team reached the spot and found the body in a highly decomposed condition. The body was approximately 25-30 days old. Later, he was identified. We found that he lives nearby and works at a garment store."

No foul play has been suspected and after post-mortem in AIIMS hospital, the body was handed over to the family, the officer said.

As per the post-mortem report, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said.

During enquiry, his family told the police that Sahil liked a girl but both were not happy with the relationship.

They suspect that this could be a reason behind his taking the extreme step. They, however, did not suspect anyone's involvement in the incident, another police officer said.

Police suspect that Kumar jumped to the rooftop of the bank from the terrace of the adjoining building and ended his life by hanging from the ceiling of the room.

There were no apparent injuries on his body. His body was found after weeks because the employees do not usually go to the room.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

