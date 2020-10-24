STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi artist Vikash Kalra puts collective pain on multiple canvases

Durring the lockdown, Delhi artist Vikash Kalra reached out to the poor, especially dailywage labourers, who suddenly were bereft of essential needs.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

39x29 inches painting of Christ in pain by Kalra

By Express News Service

Tell us about your collaboration.

I was searching for a cause for my art, and I found it happened after collaborating with NGO Habitat for Humanity. The collaboration gives me hope for a better future and a golden opportunity to serve society. I realised that I should do something for the disadvantaged -those who are searching for bread and butter or the people lacking a basic need called home.

What subjects did you explore here?

The main idea was to create an energy that could change people’s lives for the better. In most of my paintings you will see Christ in pain - a metaphor that represents the world in grieving due to the lack of basic amenities. It was the collective pain of society that gave me the power to make these paintings tirelessly.

When and why did you start as an artist?

I started painting 15 years ago. I became an artist because I wanted to express myself, and paintings helped me bring out my thoughts and emotions. This was the case in the early stage of my career. If I talk about today’s scenarios, helping other people through art has become the centrepoint of my career.

How did you deal with the lockdown?

Initially, the lockdown was a little stressful, boring with too much free time. After a few days, I started thinking about the positive aspect of this free time. I started doing yoga, running and cooking vegetarian
meals.

It made me very conscious about my eating habits and I found these activities enriching my life, bringing happiness in my family and helping me connect with my inner-self. I also started gardening, and it was a whole new experience. There were many experiments with my paintings as well. I realised that I do not need to travel for every meeting and work. Lockdown has made me very techfriendly.

Till: January 15

At: http://www.alliancefart.com

Vikash Kalra Habitat for Humanity Art exhibition
