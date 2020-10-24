STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government launches portal for e-vehicle owners to avail subsidies

All e-vehicles purchased before August 7 will get subsidy under the new policy while road tax exemptions and registration fee concession will be applicable from October 10 and October 15.

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations. (File photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to encourage commuters to switch to electric vehicles, the Delhi government on Friday launched a portal, ev.delhi.gov.in, for seamless and hassle-free disbursal of subsidies for purchase. Launching the portal, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced that the government, under its new electric vehicles policy, had approved more than 100 models of e-vehicles for subsidy.

"Vehicles priced up to Rs 15 lakh will be eligible for the purchase incentive (subsidy), besides exemption of road tax and registration fee. Electric vehicles having a price over Rs 15 lakh will not get subsidy but will be eligible for road tax and registration fee exemptions," he said.

All e-vehicles purchased before August 7 will get subsidy under the new policy while road tax exemptions and registration fee concession will be applicable from October 10 and October 15, respectively. As per information provided by the transport minister, 36 manufactures have registered and 98 dealers have joined the initiative till now.

The 100 models approved for subsidy comprises 14 electric two-wheelers (Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere, Jitendra New EV Tech and Li-ions Electrik), 12 electric four-wheelers (Tata and Mahindra), 4 electric-autos (2- Mahindra, 1-Piaggio, and 1-Saarthi), 45 e-rickshaws models and 17 e-cart models.

The portal will help buyers to get information about all registered models and procedure for getting subsidies without running from pillar to post. It will provide information about how to buy the e-vehicles, apply for subsidy, details about the EV models, dealers and list of charging stations across the city with GPS location.

The tariff charge for lowtension EV is Rs 4.5 per unit and Rs 5 per unit for high-tension charging. Currently, the city has about 70 charging stations.

