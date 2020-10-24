Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, SBI launch multi-purpose smart card

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The SBI Card in association with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched a contactless multi-purpose card that can function as a credit card as well as a metro smart card. The combo credit card 'Delhi Metro SBI Card' has been designed for regular commuters on the Delhi Metro, the SBI Card said in a release.

It will enable its users to use it as a smart card with an auto-top up facility whenever the balance is below Rs 100. The credit card facility will automatically recharge a top-up value of Rs 200 from the user’s linked card/bank account.

Addressing the inaugural event, managing director of the DMRC Mangu Singh said: “The initiative is in line with the DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters, at a time when social distancing has become a way of life.

We believe that this ‘Delhi Metro SBI card’ can serve as an essential instrument in facilitating safe Metro commute in these pandemic times.’’ MD and CEO of SBI Card Ashwini Kumar Tewari said: “With this card, we bring to market an unparalleled value proposition.

The card offers an enhanced daily commute experience to millions of metro commuters together with a rewarding experience on their daily purchases.” The DMRC has identified 100 stations to put up kiosks from where commuters can purchase the card.

They can also book online through the SBI Card portal. Besides, the DMRC has launched other initiatives, including smart card top-up through TVMs, launch of metro combo cards with other banks, credit/debit card transaction facility at stations, to avoid queues and save time of customers.