Delhi Transport Corporation board engages NBCC for development of prime land parcels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to improve its transport fleet and infrstructure, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has engaged the National Building Construction Company (NBCC) as Project Management Company (PMC) to develop the land parcels for DTC. Under this project, the Centre’s construction company will develop two multi-level bus depots and residential colonies of DTC.

DTC has also signed an MoU with the NBCC, and the Centre. The decision was taken in the DTC board meeting held on Friday under the Chairmanship of the Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. "DTC board has approved a collaboration with NBCC for developing four of its prime land parcels for developing two multi-level bus depots and two residential colonies. This will add to the list of firsts that Delhi government is initiating to improve its Transport fleet and infrastructure," said Gahlot.

The PMC development project will be taken up at Shadipur Residential Colony, Vasant Vihar Depot, Hari Nagar Residential Colony and Hari Nagar - I and II Depot DTC has total 36 depots, 18 terminals, two workshops and three residential colonies at various prime locations in National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

DTC main source of revenue are generated from the operation of buses and the non-operating revenue is generated mainly from advertisements in the buses, rentals from Syndicate Bank, government offices, mobile towers, Mother Dairy Booths, Himachal Pradesh government booths and so on.

"In order to improve the financial health of the corporation and increase the parking of the buses, development of multi-level bus parking depots, development of DTC's residential colonies and commercialisation of the depots and terminals is being explored," said the minister.

Female employees to get 180 days of maternity leave

The DTC has further approved 180 days of maternity leave to female employees. The facility will be provided to the both regular or contract basis. During such period, the woman staff will be paid a leave salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave.