STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor'

Government agencies have forecast that the air quality will deteriorate further in the next two days.

Published: 24th October 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy smog envelops Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, which ranks among the most polluted cities in the world | Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 346.

Government agencies said the air quality will deteriorate further in the evening and on Sunday. Areas like Mundka, Wazirpur and Alipur recorded "severe" levels of air pollution, authorities said.

Government agencies have forecast that the air quality will deteriorate further in the next two days.

The AQI was recorded at 366 on Friday while it was 302 the previous day.

  An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said a significant increase in the stubble-fire count was observed around Haryana, Punjab and other neighbouring regions of the national capital, which stood at 1,213 on Thursday.

Ten monitoring stations in Delhi entered the "severe" zone on Friday, according to the AQI-monitoring mobile application SAMEER, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to SAFAR, extremely calm surface wind conditions prevail over the Delhi region and are forecast to continue for two days.

"This will lead to low ventilation conditions for an extended period and accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Further deterioration of AQI is expected for two days," it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality will deteriorate further with pollutants PM10 (particles with a less-than-10-micrometre diameter) and PM2.5 increasing.PM2.5 are tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can enter deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream.

The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was recorded at 256 on Wednesday, 223 on Tuesday and 244 the day before.

The figures are based on data collected from 36 monitoring stations in the city.

The Delhi government has kick-started its "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" anti-pollution campaign for which it has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution.

The drive will be carried out in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital from October 26 to November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi pollution Air pollution
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp