With replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, West Delhi's Pacific Mall mall showcases faith

Constructed on a mammoth scale, the installation is 32ft in height and 48ft in width and towers over shoppers as they wrap up their festival shopping.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors pass by Ayodhya’s Ram Temple model in background at the Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden

Visitors pass by Ayodhya’s Ram Temple model in background at the Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden has built up a reputation for creating some truly unique displays and installations during special occasions and this festive season is no exception. The West Delhi mall has installed a replica model of Ram Temple to commemorate the valor and celebrate the spirit of victory of truth over evil, even as Indians all over the world prepare for Diwali.

Constructed on a mammoth scale, the installation is 32ft in height and 48ft in width and towers over shoppers as they wrap up their festival shopping. In a year beset with gloom and doom, the arrival of Puja and Diwali have brought some light into everyday lives and malls around the NCR are coming to life with installations on the theme of light, the banishment of evils, with bright colours and diyas, signifying festivities, happiness, joy and togetherness. 

"Being the embodiment of chivalry, truth and virtue, Lord Rama can be described as a man who displays perfect moral as well as social behaviour. He is a symbol of the victory of good over evil. He characterises how a man should fulfil his moral commitments so that social order can be maintained and hence is worshipped widely in Indian culture," said Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, adding, "We have always tried to come up with relevant installations at our malls. Diwali is a festival associated with Lord Ram so the replica of his temple is the best gift that we can give to our customers. Besides, we are known to come up with eye-catchy ideas for displays. We will always continue enthralling our mall visitors with more such interesting installations."

Indeed, last year on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the same Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, had put up an installation called 'Wings of Valor', which featured a model of a 16-feet fighter aircraft suspended from the ceiling to celebrate India’s acquisition of the Rafael fighter planes.

