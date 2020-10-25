STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government prepared to tackle predicted rise in COVID-19 cases in upcoming festive, winter season: Satyendar Jain

A total of 4,136 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday, taking the tally to over 3.56 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 6,258.

Published: 25th October 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is prepared to tackle the predicted rise in COVID-19 cases in the upcoming festive and winter season, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

Jain's remark came after a high-level expert committee led by NITI Aayog member VK Paul had recently pointed out that hospitals in Delhi should prepare for 15,000 daily cases owing to a spike in respiratory illnesses with winter setting in along with COVID-19 cases.

"The expert committee had said that due to winter and festive season, cases (of coronavirus disease per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it is around 4,000 (per day) so the situation is contained.

"We are focused on containment, contact tracing and isolation to tackle the situation. We are completely cautious and prepared, " Jain told reporters.

He said, "People should not show any leniency in following social distancing norms. People who are not wearing masks are also being penalised," Jain said.

A total of 4,136 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday, taking the tally to over 3.56 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 6,258.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates Satyendar Jain
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp