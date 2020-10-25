STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital hold protest over pending salaries, burn Ravana effigy

Five resident doctors Hindu Rao Hospital began an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, demanding the release of their pending salaries for the last three months.

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital protest against non-payment of salaries in New Delhi.

Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital protest against non-payment of salaries in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of the North Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Sunday took their protest against non-payment of salaries to the streets and held a demonstration in Connaught Place here.

They also burnt an effigy of Ravana to draw attention to their demands.

Five resident doctors Hindu Rao Hospital began an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, demanding the release of their pending salaries for the last three months.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash met the protesters who are picketing in front of the main gate of Hindu Rao Hospital, and urged the five doctors to call off their hunger strike.

"The NDMC has started working on the seven demands put forth by the association. We hope all doctors will soon return to work," he said.

Earlier, members of the Resident Doctors' Association of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital along with doctors of Kasturba Hospital and Rajan Babu Tuberculosis Hospital had held a protest at Jantar Mantar over the issue.

Kasturba Hospital and Rajan Babu Tuberculosis Hospital are also run by the NDMC.

