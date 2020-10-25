STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Dussehra, effigy of COVID-19 to be burnt along with Ravan in Delhi's Shastri Park

As per environmental norms, these effigies contain green crackers and will be set on fire later this evening.

Published: 25th October 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia releases the arrow with a bow towards an effigy of Ravana during the Dussehra celebrations at his residence in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After getting the go-ahead from the Delhi government and police, Vishnu Avatar Ramleela Committee in Shastri Park area of the national capital is set to celebrate a unique Dussehra. Apart from Ravan's effigy, this year's Vijay Dashmi celebration will also be marked with the burning of COVID-19 effigy.

The green coloured coronavirus effigy is standing along with the traditional Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran in Shastri Park area of north-east Delhi.

Interestingly, as per environmental norms, these effigies contain green crackers and will be set on fire later this evening.

"We are burning four effigies-- Coronavirus, Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran. All these effigies are containing green crackers so that it will not cause air pollution," Divakar Pandey, who is Mahamantri Vishnu Avatar Ramleela Committee told ANI.

"The organising committee is following all guidelines directed by concerned authorities. The members of the committee will co-operate with Delhi Police to maintain proper social distancing during the burning of effigies," he added.

"Earlier the charm of Dussehra was totally different as the committee organised a fair in the ground. This time there will be no fair in the ground and no food stalls to maintain fewer crowds during the burning of effigies," said Deepak Jain, another member of the committee.

Meanwhile, senior police officers are reviewing security at the event site. According to sources, the police is going to have an inspection of crowds on the spot through drone and urged the committee to help them in restricting the number of people at the celebration.

Vishnu Avatar Ramleela Committee has also been organising Ramleela for ten days in Shastri Park. (ANI)

