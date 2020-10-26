STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP launches programme to prep workers for 2022 Delhi civic polls

The training programme was launched on Dussehra with senior BJP leaders holding meetings with workers in different parts of the city.

Published: 26th October 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an aim to prepare the party cadre for the 2022 municipal corporation polls, the Delhi BJP has launched an extensive training programme for its workers at the booth level, party leaders said on Sunday.

The party has trained 200 senior leaders of the organisation to conduct the training in blocks, Delhi BJP general secretary and training head Harsh Malhotra said. A total of 2,800 workers in 280 block units of the city will be trained by these leaders, he added.

The training programme was launched on Dussehra with senior BJP leaders holding meetings with workers in different parts of the city.  “Meetings, divided into 10 sessions, will be held for two days. The training programme will go on till all 280 blocks are covered in about a month,” a senior BJP leader said.

In each session, senior leaders of the Delhi BJP, including MPs and MLAs, will address the workers on various topics, including local issues, use of social media to extend the party’s reach, changes in the national capital after 2014, the mainstream political ideologies of present day India and the concept of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

“The training will be aimed at preparing the workers for future challenges, including the municipal corporations in the city due in 2022,” an office-bearer of the Delhi BJP said. Delhi BJP leaders, including its president Adesh Gupta and general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, will address different sessions of the training programme, he added.

“An important part of these sessions will be the interaction between the senior leaders and booth-level workers regarding organisational and local issues at the block level,” he said. The BJP registered a massive victory in the 2017 civic body polls in Delhi and won all three municipal corporations in the city that it has been ruling since 2007.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi bjp Delhi civic polls Harsh Malhotra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp