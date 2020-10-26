STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP resorting to hooliganism to quell protests by Delhi doctors, nurses: AAP

Published: 26th October 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 03:23 AM

Doctors of Hindu Rao Hopsital protest over non-payment of salaries

Doctors of Hindu Rao Hopsital protest over non-payment of salaries | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led MCDs for “resorting to hooliganism to suppress the voices of the protesting doctors and nurses” demanding their pending salaries.

Senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak made the remarks in a press briefing on behalf of his party. He said, “BJP-ruled MCD has transferred four CMO level senior-most doctors of the Hindu Rao hospital because they were supporting the protest of the doctors and nurses.”

Pathak also said that BJP leaders are continuously threatening the protesting doctors and asking them to withdraw the protest.

AAP opposed the transfer of these senior doctors and such hooliganism by the BJP, he further added.
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who was also present at the press conference, said that the BJP-ruled MCDs have become a “den of corruption” and they are “unable” to pay the salaries and now they are threatening the Covid-19 warriors.

“Doctors of the BJP ruled MCD hospitals are sitting on a hunger strike. Unfortunately, the Covid warriors who have fought day and night to protect the lives of people are going through such a situation. The BJP ruled MCD has not paid the salary of these Covid warriors for the last 5-6 months,” he said.

“This inhuman activity has created havoc on their lives and today they are on hunger strike. For the last 10-12 days these Covid warriors are protesting. Now they are on hunger strike for the last two days,” Kumar added.

They have met the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, the mayor and others to solve this problem but nothing has happened. He said, “But it seems like that the Bharatiya Janata Party is now taking the path of hooliganism to solve the situation.

