Delhi cop arrested for 'molesting' women, minor in capital

Sub-Inspector, Puneet Grewal, who was arrested on Saturday, has been sent to judicial custody.

Published: 26th October 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

A total of four cases have been registered against Grewal. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 35-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly molesting four women in west Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Monday. According to a senior police officer, the women lodged four separate FIRs regarding molestation in Dwarka area against sub-inspector Puneet Grewal, a resident of Janakpuri area.

The incidents took place between October 17 to 20. On October 19, one of the women posted a video on social media in which she described her ordeal. She said that on October 17 morning, she was cycling in Dwarka near Dussehra ground when she saw a man inside a grey Baleno car. 

In the video, she alleged that he asked her for directions to Sector-14 and when she was about to tell him, he immediately opened the zip of his pants and started touching his private parts. The woman then started screaming, following which he fled. The other three women were also allegedly molested by him, police said.

During investigation, police traced the accused through his car which he used during the incident, they said, adding that the sub-inspector, who is married, was arrested on Saturday from his house in Janakpuri area in west Delhi.

