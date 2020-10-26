STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Kiran Nadar Museum of Art comes home

KNMA’s virtual art walkthroughs is replete with easy-to-use navigation tools.

Published: 26th October 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

KNMA’s 360 Virtual Tours of the four exhibitions on its website promises to take the art lover up, close, and personal towards the artworks

By Express News Service

Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) has launched extensive virtual tours for viewers to digitally experience museum exhibitions. The navigation tools, as the museum promises are user friendly and panoramic in nature.  Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson, KNMA defines it as a “new moment for us”. With these virtual tours, she wants to take KNMA to the people, to their homes and devices. Excerpts from an interview:

What are the top features included in the virtual tour?
The virtual tours are currently in place for the exhibitions that are still on display, but were cut short due to the lockdown that was enforced in March. These virtual tours are in 360 degree panoramic view as well as 3D, using both technologies, and one can navigate to whichever section you want to view. A mini map pops up that gives you the option to teleport to different exhibitions with a quick click. There is an engage option, which gives you the artist profile, video and photos. Finally, if you choose to do the 3D walkthrough, there is also a highlights section. 
 
What are the exhibitions on display?
At present, there are four exhibitions on display. There is Zarina: A Life in Nine Lines, this is a solo show dedicated to the artistic career of Zarina Hashmi. It is all the more poignant as she passed away in April this year. It explores her fascination with the medium of paper, it also showcases woodcut prints, lithographs and etchings along with a few sculptural objects. Then we have Line, Beats and Shadows, which presents artists Ayesha Sultana, Prabhavathi Meppayil, Lala Rukh and Sumakshi Singh and their eclectic interpretation of abstraction. In the exhibition, Abstracting Nature,  we see the artworks by Mrinalini Mukherjee and Jayashree Chakravarty amalgamate myriad objects found in nature into their own oeuvre, and lastly, the show, Right to Laziness, is a thought-form part of the young artists of our times series devised by Akansha Rastogi is one of the important ones.

Tell us about the advantages and disadvantages of using a virtual medium for viewing the artworks?
While virtual tours can never replicate the sensory experience of viewing an artwork in person, I feel that it comes to a close second. Also, the huge advantage is that virtual tours will enable access to a greater number of audiences and it will not be limited by location. Our main aim at KNMA, is to make art available and accessible to all. These virtual exhibitions go a long way to achieve that goal.
 
Could you reflect on the artists fraternity, especially the upcoming ones, on their challenges during this time?
KNMA has not paused its efforts in the promotion and preservation of Indian contemporary art during this time. We hope that our efforts have played some role in helping Indian artists and artisans. However, from a historical perspective, times of great change, great pain and times of great learning have resulted in innovative, ground breaking works from artists. I have no doubt it will be the case this time as well and I look forward to seeing these works as they come to fruition.

Tell us about your plans about opening the museum in the near future?
At the moment we are awaiting a green light from the government. Once we have that, we will open up keeping hygiene, health and safety protocols in mind. Sanitisation, social distancing, mask wearing, will all play a part in our blueprint to reopen. We will also look at museums abroad, as well as international museum bodies for learning on how to re-open safety.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art KNMA Delhi Delhi virtual tour
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp