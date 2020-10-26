Family reunited with daughter thanks to AAP MLA Raghav Chadha’s intervention

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man’s frantic search for his missing daughter bore fruit when he got in touch with AAP MLA Raghav Chadha’s office. Abhigyan (name changed) knew something was wrong when his 15-year-old daughter did not return from tuition till late on September 7.

He went to her tuition class at Rajender Nagar in central Delhi, but could not find her there. Abhigyan desperately called all her friends and after some hesitation, one of them told him that his daughter had gone with a man who had been following her for more than a week.

He claimed that he approached the police but they were of not much help. He said he had to make several rounds of the police station to gain access to the CCTV footage which showed that his daughter was taken to Bihar by bus.

“An FIR was registered by the police and through the CCTV footage, I saw that the man took my daughter to Bihar by a bus. I was aghast and did not know how to proceed further," Abhigyan said.

It was then that the man contacted MLA Raghav Chadha’s office and sought help for tracing his daughter.

“I received immediate help from the MLA’s office. The MLA himself made daily calls to the SHO for updates,” Abhigyan said.

Everyone’s efforts bore fruit when on the evening of October 2, when Abhigyan received a call from the police that his daughter had been traced and was being brought home.

Speaking about the incident, the MLA from Rajender Nagar said, “It is my duty and responsibility to help the people who elected me, especially a parent in distress. I am happy that we could help a family become one again.”