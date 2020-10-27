STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi to narrow down final locations for Electric Vehicle stations by next week

The DTL will also conduct a joint survey of the land parcels with discoms to identify lands and sites for setting up charging stations.

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The capital is well on its way to becoming the Electric Vehicle (EV) capital of the country as the Delhi Government is going to release its final list of identified land sites for setting up charging stations. 

In a further push to the EV-dream, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), the state nodal agency for EVs is going to issue state-wise tenders for pooling government land parcels to install e-charging stations across the city. 

The DTL will also conduct a joint survey of the land parcels with discoms to identify lands and sites for setting up charging stations. The decision was taken in the meeting held on Monday by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to discuss the status of identifying potential land sites owned by various departments and government agencies for setting up Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by all the land-owning agencies such as from Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.(HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd.(DIMTS) and Delhi Transco Ltd. and Dialogue & Development Commission. 

The Delhi EV Policy targets 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024 to be Battery Electric Vehicles. To encourage the rapid adoption of e-vehicles, the government is focusing on the speedy rollout of Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure in Delhi.

“For installation of EV charging stations, a centralised tendering system will be adopted to hire an energy operator to run, maintain and upgrade them. The land-owning agencies will be required to provide land for the installation of charging stations,” said Gahlot.  

“We understand how crucial making an EV friendly ecosystem is to the implementation of this. Our group is already working diligently on identifying probable locations for installing such infrastructure,” he added.

