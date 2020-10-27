STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Open Book Exam: Marked absent in marksheet, many Delhi University students in a fix

Despite giving examinations and submitting the answer sheets on time amid the Covid-19, the marksheets have marked the students ‘absent’ in various subjects creating a panicking situation.

DU this year held online OBE for final year students due to pandemic. ( Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The results of Open Book Examination (OBE), which was released last week, appear to have put the outgoing students, especially those who are eyeing for Post Graduate (PG) courses, in a fix. 
“Despite the lockdown and poor network, I wrote the exams and submitted online. I even got confirmation message of submitting the answer sheets. But, in one of the four subjects, I have been marked absent. When I called the Nodal officer to raise a complaint, they also seemed confused and asked me mail all the documents assuring that I will get the correct marksheet in next 10-15 days,” said Dinesh, a chemistry final year student of Rajdhani College. 

“Now, admissions for masters have started in many varsities and the DU is also g oing to start MSC admissions in a week. The varsity should provide the correct marksheets as soon as possible,” he said.

Anand Prakash, a chemistry teacher at the same college said that these errors in the answersheets have created a panic among students as many have applied for masters and this can create problem in getting admissions in colleges. The varsity should resolve this problems within a day or two, he added.

Another student, Satendra narated a similar story. 

DU’s officiating dean (examination) DS Rawat said, “We issued an updated notification ten days before the announcements of results asking students not to panic if such errors or discrepancies occur. Firstly, such things are expected this year as DU conducted the online exams for the first time. Secondly, students have sent multiple answersheets, different PDFs.”

DU this year held online OBE for final year students due to pandemic.

