Sisodia visits government school in west Delhi, congratulates teachers for 27 students clearing JEE, NEET

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya (RPVV) in Paschim Vihar in west Delhi to congratulate the teachers and principal for their 27 students clearing JEE and NEET.

While five students from the school have got admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) after securing high rank in the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-A), 22 students have cleared the medical entrance exam National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“The best practices from this school should be adopted by other schools so that we can repeat and multiply this success. Every child of Delhi should get such exciting and valuable opportunities to enhance their talent and make the country proud. By learning from your best approaches, we want to create more opportunities in all schools for a brighter future,” Sisodia said.

Sharing the teaching methodologies in detail with the Deputy CM, Principal Preeti Saxena said, “We make our students aware of all career options they can pursue between sixth to eighth grade so that they can choose their pathway early in their school life.” Saxena explained that the school has adopted the Five C’s model — Connect, Counselling, Constant Motivation, Curiosity and Creative Thinking — which enhances the educational experience.

“Teachers often tell us how they try their best to teach in interesting and practical ways. For example, a mechanical lab is used to explain various abstract concepts in Physics.”

For other subjects she said, “Our main effort was to change the perception among the children that to succeed in JEE, NEET, one doesnt need to enrol in expensive coaching centres. The teacher training by government and the visit to Cambridge and Singapore for the training also helped.”