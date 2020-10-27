STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia visits government school in west Delhi, congratulates teachers for 27 students clearing JEE, NEET

Sisodia said that the 98 per cent result in the board class 12 results, and the scale of success in JEE and NEET shows that our dream is coming true.

Published: 27th October 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya (RPVV) in Paschim Vihar in west Delhi to congratulate the teachers and principal for their 27 students clearing JEE and NEET. 

While five students from the school have got admission in Indian Institutes of Technology  (IIT) after securing high rank in the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-A), 22 students have cleared the medical entrance exam National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“The best practices from this school should be adopted by other schools so that we can repeat and multiply this success. Every child of Delhi should get such exciting and valuable opportunities to enhance their talent and make the country proud. By learning from your best approaches, we want to create more opportunities in all schools for a brighter future,” Sisodia said.

Sharing the teaching methodologies in detail with the Deputy CM, Principal Preeti Saxena said, “We make our students aware of all career options they can pursue between sixth to eighth grade so that they can choose their pathway early in their school life.” Saxena explained that the school has adopted the Five C’s model — Connect, Counselling, Constant Motivation, Curiosity and Creative Thinking — which enhances the educational experience.

“Teachers often tell us how they try their best to teach in interesting and practical ways. For example, a mechanical lab is used to explain various abstract concepts in Physics.”

For other subjects she  said, “Our main effort was to change the perception among the children that to succeed in JEE, NEET, one doesnt need to enrol in expensive coaching centres. The teacher training by government and the visit to Cambridge and Singapore for the training also helped.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia NEET JEE Delhi government schools Delhi schools
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp