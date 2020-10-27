‘Very poor’ AQI likely to continue till end of month in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A layer of toxic haze lingered over the national capital on Monday as the city recorded its air quality in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day.

A central government air quality monitoring agency said the air quality was likely to remain ‘very poor’ till October 31. The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 353 on Monday.

It was 349 on Sunday, 345 on Saturday and 366 on Friday.’ Most of the air quality monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, while pollution levels rose to ‘severe’ levels at Vivek Vihar (AQI 414), Wazirpur (404) and Anand Vihar (418). An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, the wind direction and wind speed were favourable for the transport of pollutants from the farm fires in respective states such as Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring regions.

The share of stubble burning in the national capital’s PM2.5 concentration was 16 per cent on Monday.

It was 19 per cent on Sunday and nine per cent on Saturday. NASA’s satellite imagery also showed a very dense cluster of fires in Punjab, Haryana and nearby regions. SAFAR said the farm fire count was 1,275 on Sunday.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the state has recorded 14,461 incidents of stubble burning between September 21 and October 25 as compared to 9,796 during the corresponding period last year in 2019 .

The central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the predominant surface wind direction is northwesterly with wind speed up to 12 kmph, favourable for transport of pollutants from farm fires.

“The very poor air quality prevalent in the national capital is likely to persist till October 31,” it said.

