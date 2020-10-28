2020 trick and treat: How is Delhi celebrating Halloween amid pandemic

Shantanu David By

Given that all the shock and horrors the year 2020 has given us, one might have thought the world has got all the scares it needs for a while. But as the end of October (and the year!) swiftly approaches, the whole world seems determined to celebrate Halloween, and people and places across NCR are no exception.

While the lockdown has proved especially devastating to the hospitality industry, it has been a while since it was lifted, but most restaurants eschewed the usual Navratri specials and Durga Puja menus that usually mark the beginning of the festive season, with a less than tepid enthusiasm for actually stepping out.

Now, with Dusherra done and the festival of lights on the horizon, with bars’ liquor licenses finally let loose and ritual austerities concluded, people are ready to let their hair down, or do it up for a costume, and ring in going out with a hellacious party.

Akshay Anand of Ophelia, which is planning a white and black Halloween evening on Saturday, says, “As responsible restaurateurs, we ourselves haven’t wanted people to come out in large groups or have large gatherings, but Halloween has become one night that everyone wants to step out on and let loose. As much fun our guests will have however, we’ll be on our toes, making sure that everything is safe and all protocols are being followed.” Tushar Gulati of Mic Drop, which is throwing a Glam and Gothic theme for its party this year, says, “We are very focussed on our cocktails and non-veg menus. Lots of our guests come in for our drinks and chef ’s specials hence we like to cash in Halloween. It is a quirky festival with lots of activities, decor, costumes, and of course alcohol.

Our menu will have special food and bar items like Bhool Bhuliya, Lick your fingers, Truffle mushroom dumplings and more.” Keeping the party going are other popular night spots like Sexy Soda (Gurugram), Junkyard Café (CP and Saket), and Local (CP), each with their own themes, menus and frightful festivities. Umang Tewari, who owns the latter two brands, notes, “Apart from a special menu Local is also hosting a costume competition. Get dressed in your horrible best and win surprise offers on drinks, and yes, there are special cocktails like Halloween Smash, Delhi Green Park Blood, Local Mary and more.”



Rolling out the “bloody Red Carpet” on Halloween night is Manish Sharma, Founder of Molecule, who says “With the Haunted Hollywood theme we’re going larger than life by bringing Hollywood to Molecule in Green Park. We are creating individual movie sets from famous Hollywood movies like Titanic, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Addams Family.” On the other hand, at Molecule in Gurugram there will be a Spooky Retro Halloween party, which will reprise retro fashions, décor and tunes.

Speaking of décor, there’ll be plenty of props for guests at both outlets, like “Dracula veils, Trump masks, Gatsby headgear,” assures Sharma, adding there will be “a thematic F&B menu wherein we are creating special dishes like Edible Lava Coal and more.” And for those still hung up for (or hung over on) Halloween weekend, Tewari has good news, “While the Costume party is scheduled for 31st evening, we will be serving Halloween specials all weekend, because at Local, we don’t do things half measure, whether it is food, drinks, special events or even a good scare.”