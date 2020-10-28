After days of protest in Delhi, doctors’ salaries cleared upto September

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced that the civic body has cleared the salaries of doctors — including all seniors and residents — upto the month of September.

The North MCD has also said that the salaries of safai karmacharis and domestic breeding checkers till the month of August have also been cleared.

Along with that, decks have also been cleared for the payments for nurses up to July and other health workers up to June. The salary of teachers and other Group A, B, C, other class IV staff , other daily wagers has been cleared upto June. And the pensions up to April 2020 have been cleared.

However, the doctors under the civic body claimed that salary has not yet been credited to their accounts and therefore the resident doctors will continue the protest till the amount is not visible in their bank accounts. “If the salaries would be credited then we would believe that they have disbursed. The RDA and MCDA has jointly decided not to believe hearsay,” said Dr Abhimanyu Sardana, president RDA, the Hindu Rao Hospital.

The resident doctors even started off indefinite hunger strike inside the Hindu Rao hospital premise demanding their salary of three months. The resident doctors from city’s major hospitals both under the centre and the state government came together to express their solidarity and support to the North MCD healthcare workers who have been protesting for nearly 20 days now.

During protest, resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital sported black ribbons, while medics at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital observed a symbolic pen-down protest for two hours in all wards barring those dedicated for Covid-19 patients and emergency services.

“We would like to apologise for any suffering caused to citizens of Delhi due to the strike which is forced upon us due to lack of empathy and action on the part of our administration,” said MCDA in a statement on Tuesday.

The letter also read that North MCD Mayor had offered one month salary immediately and for one more month within 15 days which was however rejected by the general body meeting which was also attended by IMA and DMA.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) also warned the the administration of the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi of withdrawing accreditation if the facility does not immediately release the pending stipend to the ‘Diplomate of National Board’ trainees. The degree awarded by the NBE, which establishes standards of PG exams in medicine, is called ‘Diplomate of National Board’.