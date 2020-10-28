STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

After days of protest in Delhi, doctors’ salaries cleared upto September

However, the doctors under the civic body claimed that salary has not yet been credited to their accounts and therefore the resident doctors will continue the protest till the amount is credited.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital protest over non-payment of their pending salaries by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi.

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital protest over non-payment of their pending salaries by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced that the civic body has cleared the salaries of doctors  — including all seniors and residents — upto the month of September.
The North MCD has also said that the salaries of safai karmacharis and domestic breeding checkers till the month of August have also been cleared.

Along with that, decks have also been cleared for the payments for nurses up to July and other health workers up to June. The salary of teachers and other Group A, B, C, other class IV staff , other daily wagers has been cleared upto June. And the pensions up to April 2020 have been cleared. 

However, the doctors under the civic body claimed that salary has not yet been credited to their accounts and therefore the resident doctors will continue the protest till the amount is not visible in their bank accounts. “If the salaries would be credited then we would believe that they have disbursed. The RDA and MCDA has jointly decided not to believe hearsay,” said Dr Abhimanyu Sardana, president RDA, the Hindu Rao Hospital.

The resident doctors even started off indefinite hunger strike inside the Hindu Rao hospital premise demanding their salary of three months. The resident doctors from city’s major hospitals both under the centre and the state government came together to express their solidarity and support to the North MCD healthcare workers who have been protesting for nearly 20 days now.

During protest, resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital sported black ribbons, while medics at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital observed a symbolic pen-down protest for two hours in all wards barring those dedicated for Covid-19 patients and emergency services. 

“We would like to apologise for any suffering caused to citizens of Delhi due to the strike which is forced upon us due to lack of empathy and action on the part of our administration,” said MCDA in a statement on Tuesday.

The letter also read that North MCD Mayor had offered one month salary immediately and for one more month within 15 days which was however rejected by the general body meeting which was also attended by IMA and DMA.  

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) also  warned the the administration of the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi of withdrawing accreditation if the facility does not immediately release the pending stipend to the ‘Diplomate of National Board’ trainees. The degree awarded by the NBE, which establishes standards of PG exams in medicine, is called ‘Diplomate of National Board’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDMC Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors Strike
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp