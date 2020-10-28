Arvind Kejriwal labels doctors protesting for salaries as 'shameful, asks Centre to grant funds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Tuesday criticised all three civic bodies for not paying salaries to doctors on time. “The protest of the doctors for payment of their salaries by the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) is shameful. The Centre should grant funds so that salaries of doctors and other unpaid staff can be released,” he said.

Kejriwal further attacked the MCDs for alleged mismanagement and corruption. “The MCDs cannot run with such mismanagement and blatant corruption. No party should play politics on such a sensitive issue. Since its formation in 2015, the AAP government has been paying two-three times more to the MCDs than the previous governments but they do not have funds despite getting their dues and a budget of `12,000 cr,” said Kejriwal.

“Instead of playing politics on the issue, the motive should be that doctors should get their salaries. Some people say that the Delhi government has not paid its due. We have paid more than what is required to be paid as per the constitution. Where did that money go?”.

“There were no new positions in MCDs after 2013-14, and no increase in salaries of the workers. But despite paying them two-three times more, where is the money going? Why are the sanitation workers, doctors, teachers not getting salaries?” he said.

Kejriwal further added that the government is also suffering from an economical loss because of the coronavirus pandemic but it has not stopped the salaries of our workers.

However, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said that the government had been trying to suppress the Municipal Corporations by marginalising its sensitivity and humanity. The government is reluctant to give the outstanding funds of the corporations, he added.

“The government has a budget of Rs 60,000 crore, CM Kejriwal should give an account of where and how much budget was spent in the interests of Delhiites till now? Has a new college, school, road or highway been built in the last 6 years by them?” he said.