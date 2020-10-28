STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP leaders participate in coronavirus awareness drive in Delhi

Delhi BJP VP Virendra Sachdeva, who participated in the campaign near V3S Mall in Nirman Vihar, said awareness is the major weapon to fight Covid-19 till a vaccine is available to check its spread.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP leaders, including party president’ Adesh Gupta, on Tuesday participated in a Covid awareness campaign at prominent road intersections in the city and appealed to people to follow safety measures. 

Gupta along with other party leaders participated in the campaign at ITO crossing in the morning and were seen carrying posters with the message “Jab Tak Dawai Nahi, Tab Tak Dhilai Nahi” (No laxity until there is a cure).

“Covid crisis is not yet over, so a even a slight carelessness can cause infection and people need to follow social distancing and other safety measures,” Gupta said. Delhi BJP VP Virendra Sachdeva, who participated in the campaign near V3S Mall in Nirman Vihar, said awareness is the major weapon to fight Covid-19 till a vaccine is available to check its spread.

Several other party leaders including general secretary Kuljeet Chahal at Connaught Place, vice president Rajan Tiwari and spokesperson Aditya Jha at Paharganj Chowk, and vice president Ashok Goel at Shastri Nagar Red Light, created awareness about the need to take safety precautions.The seven-day campaign was launched by the Delhi BJP on Saturday to make people aware of the need to follow precautions like wearing face cover and maintain social distancing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP Adesh Gupta
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp