All payments due to civic bodies cleared, MCDs owe Rs 8,600 crore to Delhi: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Delhi government and BJP-ruled MCDs continued their tussled over funds, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote a letter to each of the three mayors of the MCDs calling out their “lies and petty politics” over the issue of delayed salaries to health workers in MCD hospitals.

He further said that all payments due to the civic bodies have been cleared and instead it was the MCDs that owed the city government Rs 8,600 crore.

The three mayors had earlier protested in front of the CM’s residence claiming a large amount of balance payment from Delhi government to the MCDs. Countering the claims made by the mayors, Sisodia said that not only had the Delhi government paid all the funds due to the MCDs as per the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission, they have paid over and above this amount resulting in a huge outstanding loan.

Based on latest records, MCDs have arrears worth Rs 2,596 crores to the Delhi Jal Board and Sisodia urged the mayors to demand the unpaid amount of Rs 12,000 crore from the Central government.

​“I am writing this letter with much anguish and disappointment over your actions as the three mayors of Delhi (NDMC, EDMC, SDMC) with regards to the unpaid salaries of doctors and healthcare workers in MCD hospitals.

From your actions, it is clear that rather than finding a viable resolution to the matter using all administrative options available to the MCDs, you are only interested in peddling lies and indulging in shameful politics over this issue,” read the letter by Sisodia.

“As on 1st April 2020, a total of Rs 6,008 crore loan is outstanding over the three MCDs, as per records of the Urban Development department, GNCTD. This includes Rs 1,977 crore outstanding from EDMC, Rs 3,243 crore from NDMC and Rs 788 crore from SDMC,” claimed Sisodia.