Bookings for high-security registration plate to resume from November

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new version of the website to book a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel striker will be functional from Sunday. Under the new arrangement, the delivery will be easier and smooth. After registration, the vehicle owners will get real-time updates of their requests through SMSes and also be notified at least two days before the date of appointment for getting a plate fixed. The users will also get home delivery of the plating facility.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for issuance of HSRP and stickers for old vehicles in a time-bound manner. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the transport department, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and HSRP manufacturers.

“The new version of the website will be available to book HSRP and colour-coded stickers from November 1. The NIC will facilitate technical support for the website. After the booking, the consumers will get a real-time update and notification about the date of appointment so that there is no delay in delivery. The website will also enable the customer to avail for the facility of Home delivery of the plate,” said an official of the department.

Gahlot had earlier issued directions to halt enforcement and allow new appointments till glitches in the systems were resolved. After the instruction, the department, in a follow-up meeting with the vendors and NIC, reviewed the process for the introduction of the single window portal for HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

“We have issued strict directions to sensitise the vendors and dealers of HSRP to ensure that customers do not face any delay or inconvenience. In two weeks, we have increased the number of outlets where the public can avail the facility from 150 to 658,” said a statement issued by the minister. The vehicles without an HSRP or colour-coded fuel sticker could attract a fine of Rs 10,000, compoundable to Rs 5,000 under the amended MV Act.