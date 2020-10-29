Centre bring ordinance to check air pollution in Delhi/NCR

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre has brought an ordinance to provide for the constitution of the commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas to tackle air pollution and any violations will invite five-year jail term and Rs 1 crore penalty.

It will be implemented in states of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The ordinance calls for better co-ordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index and for elimination and mitigation of air pollution including to controlling or eliminating the activities of stubble burning, vehicular pollution, road dust and urban constructions.

The 26-member commission, which will be headquartered in Delhi, will be headed by a Chairperson, not below the level of secretary, appointed by the central government.

The Commission will draw its power from the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and will be above all state authorities.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, the Commission shall have the power to take all such measures, issue directions and entertain complaints, for the purpose of protecting and improve air quality in the Delhi/NCR," read the ordinance.

There will be three sub-committees -- monitoring and identification, safeguarding and environment and on research and development. There will be representatives from all concerned states.

The proposed law comes when the Delhi/NCR is reeling under massive pollution from the last few days. Delhi's air quality has been in 'very poor' category and is predicted to remain so till October 31.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was 16 per cent on Monday. It was 19 per cent on Sunday and 9 per cent on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Oct 16 had ordered the deployment of National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides for assisting in the monitoring of stubble burning in the agricultural fields of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.