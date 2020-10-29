COVID-19 patients prone to strokes, warn experts as they bat for physical activity

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

As one of the largest non-communicable diseases and the most common cause of mortality, the stroke is a significant cause of adult disability as well.

Significantly, the pandemic has caused an upward rise in the cases of stroke.

A number of studies show that 0.9 to 23 per cent of Covid-19 patients suffered from a stroke, either before or after getting infected.

More worrying is that stroke due to coronavirus can occur in patients below 40 as well, and be far more severe.

The triggers

Stress, diabetes, high BP and cholesterol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, rising air pollution, smoking and alcohol consumption all put one at risk.

Pregnant women, especially those with pre-existing high BP or gestational hypertension are also susceptible to stroke.

“Stroke is the sixth leading cause of death and disability among Indian women.

Apart from other factors, gestational diabetes can also increase the risk of stroke. Also, women who smoke or consume alcohol are at a higher risk than those who don’t,” says Dr Ranjana Becon, Gynaecologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad.

Cautioning people against bursting fire crackers that add to air pollution, Dr Aparna Gupta, Neurosurgeon, Indian Spinal Injuries Center, Vasant Kunj, says that pollutants affect the respiratory system at multiple levels: “Inhaling polluted air causes oxidative stress, injures and even blocks blood vessels, which increases the risk of stroke. Even a short-term exposure to particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, black carbon, and sulphur oxide, has adverse effects.”

According to the recent study by the University of North Cali fornia, Indians develop ischemic stroke at a younger age as compared to other countries. The average age of a stroke patient in India is 52, while among Americans, it is 71.

A poor lifestyle is one major cause in the rising number of stroke patients among the younger generation.

“Advent of technology has made our life easier, but it has also reduced the amount of physical activity and increased stress leading to diabetes and hypertension causing a sudden shift in the age bracket,” says Dr Vipul Gupta, Director, Neurointervention, Artemis-Agrim Institute of Neuro sciences, Gurugram.

The pandemic

Doctors say that digital screen time is inversely proportional to life expectancy, and is also a major cause of stroke. According to some studies, for every hour of digital screen time, the life expectancy reduces by up to 22 minutes.

“Stroke is one of the adverse health outcomes caused by increased screen time. Beyond two hours, every hour spent in front of the digital screen raises the risk of stroke by 20 per cent. Digital detoxification is the need of the hour to cut down the risk of stroke, especially among the younger population,” says Dr Rajsrinivas Parthasarathy.

What is the solution?

Physical activity is one of the best ways to prevent a stroke. This year’s theme for the World Stroke Day being #Join the MoveMent, be aware that an active lifestyle can prevent stroke.

“Ensure that spending hours on end in front of the screen, especially for students, once the Covid-19 period gets over, does not become a habit. Right now, we have to compromise with the situation but since it’s not good for health, you must take some remedial measures if you want to reduce the risk of stroke like exercise for a stipulated period in proportion to the time spent in front of the screen,” says Dr Vipul Gupta, adding that especially students attending online classes must take a brisk walk every 20 minutes.

Dr Gupta also advises that kids below the age two must be kept away from all digital devices, and those between 3 and 7 may spend only 30 minutes before a screen.

The ideal safe limit for kids between 7-12 is an hour a day, between 12-15 years is 1.5 hours, and 16+ kids should spend not more than two hours of screen time in a day.

WORRYING NUMBERS