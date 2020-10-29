STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Connaught Place traders rue lack of customers

It was estimated that business to the extent of 40 per cent had been affected in this area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurants

Customers dining at a restaurant at Connaught Place in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as people have begun to venture out in the wake of relaxations in restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the footfall of potential customers at shops and businesses in Connaught Place is yet to pick up.

It was estimated that business to the extent of 40 per cent had been affected in this area due to the coronavirus pandemic. In normal times, the shops and other businesses – mostly of branded clothing and accessories – were bustling with customers. But now, with Diwali only a days away, the area wears a desolate look on weekdays.

“We have a footfall of only 50 per cent compared with the normal times. Of this also, only 80 per cent actually are buyers,” said shop manager Sonu Singh. “People are slowing venturing out, but only 50 per cent of the normal rush is seen in our area, though our business sees an uptick on weekends. People are still afraid of the virus,” shopkeeper Sachin Kumar said.

He said that other shopkeepers rued that the business had tanked after the coronavirus pandemic.  Another shopkeeper pointed out that with many people losing jobs or facing financial crunch, the demand for expensive shoes and clothes had been affected, impacting those dealing in such commodities. “Demand for formal clothing has decreased due to work-from-home norm,” said New Delhi Trade Association General Secretary Vikram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Connaught Place COVID-19 Delhi coronavirus Covid impact
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp