Connaught Place traders rue lack of customers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as people have begun to venture out in the wake of relaxations in restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the footfall of potential customers at shops and businesses in Connaught Place is yet to pick up.

It was estimated that business to the extent of 40 per cent had been affected in this area due to the coronavirus pandemic. In normal times, the shops and other businesses – mostly of branded clothing and accessories – were bustling with customers. But now, with Diwali only a days away, the area wears a desolate look on weekdays.

“We have a footfall of only 50 per cent compared with the normal times. Of this also, only 80 per cent actually are buyers,” said shop manager Sonu Singh. “People are slowing venturing out, but only 50 per cent of the normal rush is seen in our area, though our business sees an uptick on weekends. People are still afraid of the virus,” shopkeeper Sachin Kumar said.

He said that other shopkeepers rued that the business had tanked after the coronavirus pandemic. Another shopkeeper pointed out that with many people losing jobs or facing financial crunch, the demand for expensive shoes and clothes had been affected, impacting those dealing in such commodities. “Demand for formal clothing has decreased due to work-from-home norm,” said New Delhi Trade Association General Secretary Vikram.