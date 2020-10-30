STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Attempt to implicate me in some terror or riot case: Former Delhi Minorities Commission chairman on NIA raids

His remarks come on a day when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at his house and office in connection with a terror funding case.

Published: 30th October 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

NIA officials leave after conducting a raid at Human Welfare Foundation in Abul Fazal Enclave at Jamia Nagar in New Delhi Thursday Oct. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan on Thursday said he had no contact or relationship with Kashmiri militants and that he feared he could be "framed" in some terror or riot case.

His remarks come on a day when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at his house and office in connection with a terror funding case.

In a series of tweets, Khan claimed that the order for the raids against him came from "top" and the NIA officials jumped the wall to enter his house showing their "impatience".

"Although I have no relationship or even contacts with Kashmiri militants and have not even visited Kashmir for many years. It seems an attempt to implicate me in some terror or riot case," he tweeted.

"Thrown to stone age. No laptop, no mobile, no desktop. NIA people said order for raid came from the very top and they were woken up at 4 am for this great task of raiding a journalist. They had no patience. They jumped the wall to enter my house like they did with Chidambram," he said.

Khan said his house and offices were raided by the NIA officials for four hours in the morning, adding that they took away several papers, laptops, hard disks and cash among other things.

"My home and offices were raided by NIA this morning from 7 am to 11 am. They took many papers, all laptops, hard disks of all desktops, cash found etc. They showed me an order on their mobile, issued by one Yadav of NIA to conduct the raid linking me and my NGO with Kashmir terror," he said in a tweet.

The NIA, after choking the funding of separatists groups, is investigating registered and unregistered NGOs operating in and out of Jammu and Kashmir, and carried out fresh raids on some more organisations on Thursday for allegedly being used as modes for "terror funding".

For the second consecutive day, various teams of the NIA under the supervision of an Inspector General along with a Deputy Inspector General carried out searches at nine locations, including the national capital where one NGO 'Charity Alliance' headed by Khan was raided, officials said.

The raids followed registration of a case on October 8 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on receiving "credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions" and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zafarul-Islam Khan Delhi Minorities Commission National Investigation Agency
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp