JNU attack: Delhi court dismisses professor's plea for separate FIR

The court was hearing a petition filed by Suchitra Sen, a professor of the JNU, seeking registration of a separate FIR against the mob.

JNU | EPS

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed a petition filed by a professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University seeking the registration of a separate FIR over the attack on students and teachers in the JNU campus on January 5 this year.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat, while passed the order on Wednesday, said that he was satisfied that no directions were required for the registering a separate FIR on the complaint made by the complainant.

However, the Court directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Crime Branch to file a status report on the investigation of the FIR, which has been registered in this regard.

"Injuries suffered by a number of persons including the complainant was a result of a violent act which forms part of the same transaction for which FIR already registered as it not only has proximity in time and place but also the damage to property and the injuries suffered by the complainant and other persons," the court noted in its order.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Suchitra Sen, a professor of the JNU, seeking registration of a separate FIR against the mob. The petitioner had also received grievous injuries during the violent incident. The plea was filed through advocate Adit Pujari.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had also filed a status report on the JNU violence matter which stated that the investigation of the case is in progress and all efforts are being made to identify all the attackers/ assailants and conclude investigation in a time-bound manner.

"The applicant Sucharita Sen was also injured in the incident at Sabarmati T- Point on January 5, 2020, and she filed a separate complaint at PS Vasant Kunj (North) on February 6, 2020. This complaint has been transferred to the Crime Branch," the report said.

"During the investigation, the statement of Sucharita Sen has been recorded on February 20 in which she has reiterated her version mentioned in her complaint. Her statement under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has also been recorded. MLC of Sucharita Sen has been collected from AIIMS which shows the nature of injuries as 'Simple Blunt'," it added.

More than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

