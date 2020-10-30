Mumbai cops bust fake call centre in Delhi, arrest five

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police raided a bogus call centre in Delhi and arrested five persons for allegedly operating it and cheating people of lakhs of rupees on the promise of job, an official said on Friday.

The racket came to light after a woman, a resident of Ghatkopar East, approached the police on September 9 and lodged a complaint, he said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she lost at least Rs 8.16 lakh after a caller duped her by posing as an executive of a prominent job portal, the official said.

The complainant said she had posted her resume on the the job portal through its app.

She later received a call from a person, who said he was calling on behalf of that 'placement service' company, he said.

"Through the calls, the caller gained the woman's confidence and obtained details of her bank account, debit card and one time password (OTP) and withdrew at least Rs 8.16 lakh from her account," the official said.

After losing money between August 31 and September 3, the complainant approached the Pant Nagar Police Station.

An offence was registrered under IPC sections 419 and 420, as well as the IT Act against unidentified persons.

During the investigation police got information related to the caller's mobile number, he said.

With the help of technical details, the police team raided the fake call centre in Delhi and arrested five persons identified as Aashique Iqbal Narul Hasan (27), Rahul Tilakraj (21), Ravi Hokla (24), Devesh Kumar Singh (23) and Aditya Kumar Singh (31), the official added.

Police recovered eight hard disks, 23 mobile phones, 47 SIM Cards, 12 debit cards, 11 PayTm cards and cash of Rs 1.74 lakh from the accused, he said, adding that a probe is on.