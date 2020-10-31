Delhi government official found intoxicated at work, suspended

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, an official of the Social Welfare Department posted at east district office reported to work allegedly in inebriated state recently. The matter was brought to director’s notice after which the officer was placed under suspension last week.

The senior officials, privy to the development, said an FIR might be lodged after departmental enquiry if the charges are established.



“An incident of attending office in drunkard condition by an official posted at district office (east) in Geeta Colony took place last week. A video clip purportedly showing the said official in intoxicated condition was reported to Rashmi Singh, director the department. The officer was suspended with immediate effect and necessary disciplinary proceedings have been initiated under Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules,” said an Delhi government official.

Singh said that the department is in the process of appointing enquiry officer in the matter.



“Further action—registration of a criminal case or termination-- will be decided after the completion of the internal enquiry to be conducted under the CCS rules. The enquiry officer is yet to be appointed,” she said.

In view of the incident, Singh has directed all branch incharges, district social welfare officers, district offices, and homes or institution functioning under the department to ensure discipline or decorum in their respective office.

“All officers or officials under department of social welfare are hereby directed to not only maintain discipline and proper office decorum as far their conduct is concerned, but also at the same time, it is the duty of the supervisory officer or incharges of all branches/district offices/ homes/ schools/ institutions etc. to ensure that staff posted in their respective offices report for duty on time and maintain discipline/decorum. In case of any failure on the part of supervisory officer, necessary action as per rule will also have to be taken against him or her,” said the circular issued on Thursday.