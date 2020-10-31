STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government plans mega health training for students, teachers

Under the training programme, scheduled from November 4 to 7, at least 785 government schools teachers from north east, north west and north regions would be trained in the capital.

Schools reopen in UP with COVID-19 guidelines. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

The government schools have been asked to pick two teachers for the training event.  (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to improve the health of teachers and students, the Delhi government is planning to conduct online health training for them under Ayushman Bharat’s School Health Programme.

Under the training programme, scheduled from November 4 to 7, at least 785 government schools teachers from north east, north west and north regions would be trained and recognised as ‘Health and Wellness Ambassadors.’ 

The teachers will also be trained in detecting and treating diseases in the children at an early stage.

“This online training is part of School Health and Wellness Programme under Ayushman Bharat and the main aim is to improve the health of schoolchildren. The programme holds importance in view of the fact that it touches upon various key areas that is faced by our  adolescents in their day to day lives.” 

“The programme will be coordinated by the Directorate of Family Welfare and Adolescent Health, Delhi,” a circular issued by the Department of Education (DOE) stated.

The government schools have been asked to pick two teachers for the training event. 

“They will transact weekly health promotion and disease prevention interactive activities in the schools of Department of Education. The four days online training will be facilitated by State Resource Persons from DoE and SCERT/DIET,” an official said.

The main objectives of the training is to provide appropriate information about health and nutrition to the school children, and to promote healthy behaviours among them. 

Besides, teachers who will be called as ‘Health and Wellness Ambassadors’, will be trained to promote use of safe drinking water in schools, safe menstrual hygiene practices by girls and to promote the practice yoga and meditation.

