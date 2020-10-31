STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi sees 5,000-plus COVID-19 cases for third straight day, virus load at 3.81-lakh

The first time Delhi had reached the cumulative 25,000-mark was on June 4 — 92 days after the city recorded its first case on March 2.

Published: 31st October 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

The positivity rate has increased to nearly 10 per cent.  (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the fourth consecutive day, Delhi witnessed a record single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, lending credence to fears of another severe wave aided by air pollution and laxity is observing norms. 

This was the third consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in the city. 

The total tally, including 5,891 fresh cases registered on Friday, is now over 3.81 lakh. The positivity rate has increased to nearly 10 per cent. 

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a review meeting with all district magistrates on the pandemic management, the government’s daily health bulletin said. In the past five days, the city has witnessed nearly 25,000 new cases. 

Experts have claimed that the rise in cases is owing to multiple reasons such as relaxation in norms, more public spaces opening up including metro services and most importantly, festive season and Delhi’s extremely poor air quality. 

“In winter, people are more likely to stay close to one another and that may also lead to surge in cases. Pollution is another factor,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, Head, Community Medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain reiterated the need for everyone to wear masks since lockdown cannot be an option. He said people should “consider masks as a vaccine till there is one” as it can prevent the spread of the disease to a large extent. 

​The National Centre for Disease Control had warned that Delhi could see about 15,000 fresh Covid cases per day taking into account winter-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
