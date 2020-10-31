Dwarka Eksath: A march against objectification of women

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

On the morning of October 17, a man driving a car sans number plate chased Shirin Talwar, 24, who was riding a cycle, and asked for sexual favours using filthy language. Talwar immediately rushed to her home and called the police helpline number and later uploaded a video on social media about her ordeal.

Talwar, who is a YouTuber, an image consultant and a soft skills trainer, came to know two other girls had called 100 to report similar incidents on the 17th, and one girl each on 20th and 21st. It’s because after her video went viral, the other girls, who had filed FIRs against this culprit, messaged Talwar online.

After 10 days, her culprit was identified as sub-inspector Puneet Grewal, who was ar res ted and dismissed. One of the complainants who messaged Talwar narrated her ordeal to this reporter on the condition of anonymity. She was attacked by the same man on the night of October 20 outside her apartment in Sector 18A.

“Like any other day, I took my dog out for a walk around 10:00 pm. I had reached the next building, when this man in his car first asked for directions, then came out and pushed me, and I fell on my back. The security guard came to help me, but the car had no number plate. Later, we procured the CCTV footage, and with the help of my friends filed a complaint. I got to know that after assaulting me, he hit a girl with a belt outside Sector 12 metro station. A normal man wouldn’t do such a thing. He is a psychopath and a serial offender, and I hope he does not get out soon.”



But many victims in such incidents remain silent out of fear that their reputation in society is at stake. In order to encourage more women to come forward and reclaim their right for safe public spaces, Dwarka Eksath, a citizens’ collective that includes social activist Shabnam Hashmi, will organise a march from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, at 3:30 pm today (October 31).



“Women are harassed even on the metro and public buses, not only at secluded spots. It’s a patriarchal mindset to objectify a women and not consider her as an equal,” says Hashmi, adding, “This girl posted the video on social media on the 18th, and as soon as we saw it we contacted her on the 20th. We created a pressure group to talk to the DCP and the DM. The attitude of lower rank police officials is to usually dissuade the matter, so this is exemplary that police arrested the culprit who was from their force. The quick decision was a result of the intervention of the higher officials.”



Starting at 3:30pm, the 1 km march will pass through Sector 10 market and conclude at the DDA Sports Complex, where participants will give speeches, sing songs and recite poetry to highlight the crimes against women. The tagline of the march is Auratein Uthi Nahi Toh, Zulm Badhta Jaega (If the women won’t rise, crime will increase)’.



Following the Covid-19 restrictions, the march is limited to only 100 participants. Talwar will participate in the march as she feels that molestation cases are taken very lightly:



“Why is it that we have to approach the higher authorities to get justice? People told me that you shouldn’t reveal your identity as it will lead to my humiliation. But I feel it is important girls stand up. Such matters should not be brushed under the carpet. Puneet Grewal was protected for a long time. Most police officials don’t want you to speak up. But if we don’t raise our voice, we will put our coming generations in danger.” Hashmi has invited the DCP and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for the event.



“We know how to fight with the police and administration for our rights. But we have offered to work with them to make conditions in Dwarka favourable for women. The police force needs to be sensitised and we are ready to help. We also want to form a women’s group in Dwarka.” Talwar feels that swift action in her case will create a ripple effect.



“The culprits will fear that they can also be arrested,” she concludes.